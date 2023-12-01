Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ware County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ware County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ware County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Christian Academy at Southside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glynn Academy at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.