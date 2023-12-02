The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 123 - Hawks 119

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Hawks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.7)

Bucks (-4.7) Pick OU: Under (250.5)



Under (250.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.0

The Bucks' .368 ATS win percentage (7-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .278 mark (5-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 63.2% of the time this season (12 out of 19), which is more often than Atlanta's games have (11 out of 18).

The Bucks have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-5) this season while the Hawks have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA on offense (123.3 points scored per game) but fourth-worst defensively (122.3 points allowed).

Atlanta collects 44.4 rebounds per game and concede 44.1 boards, ranking 13th and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 25.5 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.

Atlanta is 19th in the league in turnovers per game (13.9) and third-best in turnovers forced (15.6).

The Hawks are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

