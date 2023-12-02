Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cobb County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheeler High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Cobb High School at Rockdale County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Conyers, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhoun High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
