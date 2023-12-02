Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cobb County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wheeler High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1

12:00 AM ET on December 1 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Cobb High School at Rockdale County High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2

1:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2

2:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Martinez, GA

Martinez, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at The Lovett School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2

3:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Calhoun High School at Harrison High School