Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
Should you bet on Cole Smith to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has a goal in two of 22 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has scored two goals on two shots.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:32
|Away
|L 6-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
