Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in eight of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Rangers this season in one game (six shots).
- Forsberg has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
- Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|17:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:36
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 6-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
