Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Forsyth County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Forsyth High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinecrest Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Forsyth High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
