Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Forsyth County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Forsyth High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2

12:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinecrest Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Woodstock, GA

Woodstock, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Forsyth High School at Roswell High School