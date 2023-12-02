Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Georgia schools. Among those games is the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-5.5)
