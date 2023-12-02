The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • This season, Georgia State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.0% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 73rd.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 77.7 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Georgia State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia State averaged 69.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.7.
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia State made fewer treys on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Little Rock W 88-77 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Little Rock W 93-90 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 @ Charlotte L 65-57 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Middle Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena

