The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

This season, Georgia State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.0% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 73rd.

The Panthers put up an average of 77.7 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

Georgia State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia State averaged 69.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.7.

At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).

Beyond the arc, Georgia State made fewer treys on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule