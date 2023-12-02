The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) host the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) after winning three straight home games. The Owls are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 161.5.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -2.5 161.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 161.5 points.

Georgia State's outings this season have a 154.5-point average over/under, 7.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Georgia State is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Georgia State was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Panthers have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Georgia State has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 3 60% 86.3 164 77.1 153.9 154.3 Georgia State 3 50% 77.7 164 76.8 153.9 148

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 77.7 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

Georgia State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 2-3-0 0-1 5-0-0 Georgia State 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State Georgia State 15-1 Home Record 10-9 10-6 Away Record 0-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

