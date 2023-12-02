The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: The CW

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 148.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 150.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

Duke has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Blue Devils' six games have hit the over.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech ranks 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 146th, a difference of 66 spots.

Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

