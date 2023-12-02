Saturday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 71-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Nebraska squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Yellow Jackets' most recent outing was a 68-58 loss to Florida on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Georgia Tech 62

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Rice Owls on November 16, the Yellow Jackets captured their signature win of the season, a 78-75 road victory.

Georgia Tech has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.

Georgia Tech has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 118) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 197) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 217) on November 6

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 262) on November 19

91-56 at home over Furman (No. 295) on November 11

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 15.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 5 AST, 46.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 5 AST, 46.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Kayla Blackshear: 15.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%

15.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 13.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32) Ines Noguero: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64 FG%

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.4 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.

