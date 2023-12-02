The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The game's point total is set at 53.5.

Georgia vs. Alabama game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia vs. Alabama statistical matchup

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (17th) 185.5 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (55th)

Georgia leaders

In 12 games for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck has led the way with 3,500 yards (291.7 yards per game) while recording 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage.

Beck has made a difference with his legs, rushing for 129 yards and three TDs in 12 games.

As part of the Bulldogs' ground attack, Daijun Edwards has run for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.3 YPC.

Edwards has 17 catches (1.4 per game) for 158 yards (13.2 per game) and zero touchdowns in 12 games for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Milton has helped the Bulldogs' offense by rushing for 644 yards (53.7 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Alabama leaders

Jalen Milroe has 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,526 yards (210.5 per game).

Milroe also has run for 439 yards and 12 TDs.

Jase McClellan has rushed for 803 yards (66.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, McClellan has scored zero touchdowns, with 13 catches for 126 yards.

In the passing game, Jermaine Burton has scored seven TDs, hauling in 33 balls for 749 yards (62.4 per game).

