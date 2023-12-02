The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under is 54.5.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (sixth-best with 15.8 points allowed per game) this season. Alabama has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (35.8) and 14th-best in points surrendered per game (17.9).

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Georgia Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bulldogs rank eighth-worst with 506.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 45th by surrendering 330.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

While the Bulldogs rank 14th-best in scoring offense over the last three games (40.3 points per game), they've been less productive on defense with 16.7 points allowed per game (40th-ranked).

Georgia ranks 54th in passing offense (267.3 passing yards per game) and 50th in passing defense (159.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three contests.

Despite sporting the 26th-ranked run offense over the last three games (239.3 rushing yards per game), the Bulldogs rank -26-worst in run defense over that stretch (171.3 rushing yards surrendered per game).

In their last three games, the Bulldogs have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Georgia has hit the over once in its past three games.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 4-8.

Georgia has hit the over in six of its 12 games with a set total (50%).

Georgia has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

Georgia has won all 11 games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 3,500 yards (291.7 ypg) on 268-of-370 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 129 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Daijun Edwards has 780 rushing yards on 148 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 644 yards (53.7 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 receptions (out of 65 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 552 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 472 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Mykel Williams has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 11 tackles.

Tykee Smith has 62 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

