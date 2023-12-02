Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grady County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Grady County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grady County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macon County High School at Cairo High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cairo, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.