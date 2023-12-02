Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you reside in Gwinnett County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkview High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Gwinnett High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: McDonough, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
