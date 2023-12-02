Hawks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 250.5 points.
Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|250.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played four games this season that finished with a point total above 250.5 points.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 245.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 5-13-0 this season.
- The Hawks have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info
Hawks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 250.5
|% of Games Over 250.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|5
|26.3%
|120.5
|243.8
|117.9
|240.2
|232.9
|Hawks
|4
|22.2%
|123.3
|243.8
|122.3
|240.2
|237.1
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- In its last 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total six times.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).
- The Hawks' 123.3 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 117.9 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 117.9 points, Atlanta is 5-6 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-13
|1-1
|11-7
|Bucks
|7-12
|3-7
|12-7
Hawks vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Bucks
|123.3
|120.5
|2
|3
|5-6
|5-3
|9-2
|7-1
|122.3
|117.9
|27
|22
|5-5
|4-7
|6-4
|8-3
