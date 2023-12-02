If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Henry County, Georgia today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2

2:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside Christian Academy at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Burke County High School at Stockbridge High School