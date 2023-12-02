The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Owls are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 200th.

The 86.3 points per game the Owls score are 9.5 more points than the Panthers allow (76.8).

When Kennesaw State totals more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kennesaw State performed better in home games last year, averaging 80.4 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.

The Owls allowed 65.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.2 in road games.

Kennesaw State sunk 8.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 37.7% away from home.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule