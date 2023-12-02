Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games
- November 19 at home vs Georgia Southern
- November 21 at East Carolina
- November 20 at Northeastern
- November 26 at Florida International
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|95th
|75
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.