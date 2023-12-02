The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Information

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank
95th 75 Points Scored 66.7 308th
141st 69 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.3 342nd
88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th
200th 12 Turnovers 12.2 217th

