Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) host the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) after winning three straight home games. The Owls are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 161.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Venue: KSU Convocation Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kennesaw State
|-2.5
|161.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats
- Kennesaw State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 161.5 points three times.
- The average total in Kennesaw State's matchups this year is 163.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Owls have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- Kennesaw State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Owls have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kennesaw State has a 58.3% chance to win.
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 161.5
|% of Games Over 161.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kennesaw State
|3
|60%
|86.3
|164
|77.1
|153.9
|154.3
|Georgia State
|3
|50%
|77.7
|164
|76.8
|153.9
|148
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends
- The 86.3 points per game the Owls score are 9.5 more points than the Panthers allow (76.8).
- When Kennesaw State totals more than 76.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kennesaw State
|2-3-0
|0-1
|5-0-0
|Georgia State
|4-2-0
|1-1
|4-2-0
Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kennesaw State
|Georgia State
|15-1
|Home Record
|10-9
|10-6
|Away Record
|0-11
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|11-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-9-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.1
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.