The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.

The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.

The Badgers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.

Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (67.3).

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.

At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule