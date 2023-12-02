When the Nashville Predators play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Michael McCarron score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, McCarron has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

McCarron has zero points on the power play.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.