Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Okongwu put up 11 points and eight rebounds in a 137-135 win against the Spurs.

If you'd like to place a bet on Okongwu's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 7.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 6.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 17.2 16 PR -- 15.9 14.8



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Bucks

Okongwu has taken 5.7 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 6.2% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okongwu's Hawks average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 117.9 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 19th in the NBA, giving up 26.6 per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 23 14 7 2 0 0 1

