Our projection model predicts the No. 25 SMU Mustangs will beat the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Yulman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (+3) Over (46.5) SMU 28, Tulane 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. SMU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

The Green Wave are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread.

Two of the Green Wave's 11 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 7.1 points fewer than the average total in Tulane games thus far this season.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Mustangs.

So far this year, the Mustangs have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

SMU is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Mustangs games have hit the over in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The average total for SMU games this season is 12.2 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.9 18.3 30.9 21.4 23.8 14 SMU 41.8 17.7 52.3 12.5 31.3 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.