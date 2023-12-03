ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There are three games featuring an ASUN team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles versus the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Old Dominion Monarchs
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Queens (NC) Royals at Winthrop Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Stetson Hatters at Indiana Hoosiers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|B1G+
Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.