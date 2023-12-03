Auburn vs. Appalachian State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 3
Two streaking teams square off when the Auburn Tigers (5-1) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Mountaineers are 7.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their five-game win streak going against the Tigers, winners of five straight. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-7.5
|142.5
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Auburn and its opponents have combined to total more than 142.5 points.
- Auburn has an average point total of 145.8 in its games this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Tigers have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Auburn (3-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% less often than Appalachian State (4-2-0) this year.
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|2
|33.3%
|81
|158
|64.8
|129.5
|148.8
|Appalachian State
|2
|33.3%
|77
|158
|64.7
|129.5
|138.3
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The Tigers record 16.3 more points per game (81) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).
- Auburn has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|3-3-0
|3-2
|2-4-0
|Appalachian State
|4-2-0
|0-0
|4-2-0
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|Appalachian State
|14-2
|Home Record
|10-7
|4-8
|Away Record
|6-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.9
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
