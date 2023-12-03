How to Watch the Auburn vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (6-1) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Auburn vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers average only 4.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Blazers allow (63.0).
- Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.
- UAB's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Blazers put up 20.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow (54.9).
- UAB has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
- Auburn is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.
- This year the Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers concede.
- The Tigers shoot 41.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers allow.
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Taylen Collins: 7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Savannah Scott: 8.6 PTS, 71.4 FG%
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ UCF
|L 60-53
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/26/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 68-45
|Neville Arena
|11/30/2023
|Clemson
|W 83-53
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
