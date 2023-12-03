The UAB Blazers (6-1) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Auburn vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers average only 4.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Blazers allow (63.0).
  • Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.
  • UAB's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Blazers put up 20.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow (54.9).
  • UAB has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
  • Auburn is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.
  • This year the Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers concede.
  • The Tigers shoot 41.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers allow.

Auburn Leaders

  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
  • Taylen Collins: 7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%
  • Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Savannah Scott: 8.6 PTS, 71.4 FG%

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ UCF L 60-53 Addition Financial Arena
11/26/2023 Alabama A&M W 68-45 Neville Arena
11/30/2023 Clemson W 83-53 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena

