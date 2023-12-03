Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 13 game against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Patterson's stats below.

Heading into Week 13, Patterson has 25 carries for 119 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.8 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has five receptions (five targets) for 23 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Falcons have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 25 119 0 4.8 5 5 23 0

Patterson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 0 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 13 0 2 7 0 Week 12 Saints 8 43 0 0 0 0

