The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will welcome in the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Creighton has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bluejays' seven games have gone over the point total.

Nebraska has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Cornhuskers games this season have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (eighth-best).

Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

