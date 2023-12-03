For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
  • Fabbro's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.