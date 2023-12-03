Desmond Ridder has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the New York Jets in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets give up 183.2 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Ridder has thrown for 1,908 yards (190.8 yards per game) this season while completing 65.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns and eight picks. On the ground, Ridder has rushed 39 times for 180 yards and four TDs.

Ridder vs. the Jets

Ridder vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Jets have given up one or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Jets have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Jets yield 183.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense is ranked ninth in the NFL with 13 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Falcons Player Previews

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 174.5 (-115)

174.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-208)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has surpassed his passing yards prop total in six of nine opportunities this season.

The Falcons pass on 49.4% of their plays and run on 50.6%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

Ridder's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 14th in the league.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in six of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored 11 of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (55.0%).

Ridder has attempted 33 passes in the red zone (34.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has hit the rushing yards over in six of nine opportunities (66.7%).

Ridder has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 10 carries in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-21 / 168 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4-for-6 / 39 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8-for-12 / 71 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

