Sunday's game that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) versus the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of South Carolina, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Blue Devils earned a 72-65 win over Georgia.

The Blue Devils enter this contest after a 72-65 victory against Georgia on Thursday. The Gamecocks are coming off of a 65-58 victory against North Carolina in their most recent game on Thursday. Ashlon Jackson totaled 18 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Bree Hall's team-leading 15 points paced the Gamecocks in the victory.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Blue Devils took down the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 55 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-65.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Duke has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 65) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 68) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 220) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 100-71 victory over the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.

The Gamecocks have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

South Carolina has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Devils are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 158th-most wins.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 77.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per contest (107th in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 50.3 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game.

