The New York Jets (4-7) host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Jets can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.

Falcons vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2 33.5 -130 +110

Falcons vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has an average total of 41.0 in their matchups this year, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons are 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 3-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 42.9% of those games).

Atlanta is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

New York Jets

The Jets have combined with their opponent to score more than 33.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The average total for New York games this season has been 39.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Jets have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 19.4 22 21.1 13 41.0 8 11 Jets 14.8 30 21.6 16 39.5 7 11

Falcons vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Falcons have been outscored by 19 points this season (1.7 per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 75 points (6.8 per game).

Jets

New York has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

The Jets have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Falcons have been outscored by 19 points this season (1.7 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 75 points (6.8 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.0 40.9 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 21.8 22.0 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 3-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 40.9 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.3 21.8 ATS Record 4-6-1 3-3-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 2-4 1-2

