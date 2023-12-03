Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in eight of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Forsberg has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
- He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|17:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:36
|Home
|L 7-5
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
