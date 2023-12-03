The Furman Paladins (5-3) will try to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Paladins put up 9.7 more points per game (72) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.3).

Furman is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Georgia's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 72 points.

The Bulldogs record 69.4 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins allow.

Georgia is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Furman is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bulldogs are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Paladins concede to opponents (42.3%).

The Paladins shoot 40.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 43 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 43 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.1 PTS, 47.4 FG%

12.1 PTS, 47.4 FG% Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG% Chloe Chapman: 5.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

