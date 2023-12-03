The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in two of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Evangelista's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

