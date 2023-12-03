Will Mack Hollins Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mack Hollins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons have a game against the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Hollins' stats below.
Rep Mack Hollins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 13, Hollins has 17 receptions for 247 yards -- 14.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 29 occasions.
Keep an eye on Hollins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Mack Hollins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Dareke Young
Falcons vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hollins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|29
|17
|247
|55
|0
|14.5
Hollins Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|6
|3
|60
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|4
|1
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|2
|2
|29
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|4
|3
|41
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|3
|3
|36
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.