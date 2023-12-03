QBs Patrick Mahomes II and Jordan Love will be facing off on December 3, when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (5-6) match up at Lambeau Field. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Jordan Love 11 Games Played 11 68.1% Completion % 60.5% 2,917 (265.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,599 (236.3) 21 Touchdowns 19 9 Interceptions 10 305 (27.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 221 (20.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 265.5 yards

: Over/Under 265.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

This season, the Packers' defense has been clicking, as it ranks eighth in the league with 20.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 15th with 3,743 total yards allowed (340.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay is top-10 this year, ranking eighth in the NFL with 2,256 total passing yards allowed (205.1 allowed per game). It also ranks sixth in passing TDs allowed (12).

Against the run, the Packers rank 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 135.2, and they rank 19th in rushing TDs allowed (10).

Defensively, Green Bay is 21st in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.9%. It is eighth in red-zone percentage allowed at 48.6%.

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

