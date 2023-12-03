Player props are listed for Casey Mittelstadt and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Buffalo Sabres host the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Forsberg's 12 goals and 15 assists in 23 games for Nashville add up to 27 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Ryan O'Reilly has posted 21 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 10 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Roman Josi is a top contributor on offense for Nashville with five goals and 12 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 0 1 7 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 at Blues Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mittelstadt has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 21 points in 24 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Blues Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 27 1 2 3 3 at Devils Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 1

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Rasmus Dahlin has picked up 20 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 15 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Blues Nov. 30 1 1 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 27 0 1 1 1 at Devils Nov. 25 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 2

