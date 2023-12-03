Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus this season, in 24:48 per game on the ice, is -3.

In five of 23 games this year, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Josi has a point in 13 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 23 games this season, Josi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Josi goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 2 17 Points 1 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

