There are 10 games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Duke Blue Devils.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks at Duke Blue Devils 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at Duke Blue Devils 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at Texas A&M Aggies 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Furman Paladins at Georgia Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Mississippi State Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCLA Bruins at Arkansas Razorbacks 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 SEC Network+ Auburn Tigers at UAB Blazers 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes at Tennessee Volunteers 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

