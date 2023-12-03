Tyler Allgeier has a favorable matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets give up 140.3 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

On 135 attempts, Allgeier has rushed for 466 yards (42.4 ypg), with three rushing TDs. Allgeier has also grabbed 12 passes for 83 yards.

Allgeier vs. the Jets

Allgeier vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games The Jets have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jets this season.

The Jets give up 140.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Jets have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jets' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has gone over his rushing yards total in 45.5% of his opportunities (five of 11 games).

The Falcons have passed 49.4% of the time and run 50.6% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 135 of his team's 352 total rushing attempts this season (38.4%).

Allgeier has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has 15.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 29 red zone rushing carries (48.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs

