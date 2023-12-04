Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Monday, the Penn State Lady Lions and the West Virginia Mountaineers square off at WVU Coliseum.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Florida Ospreys vs. Coppin State Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Physical Education Complex
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch North Florida vs. Coppin State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Dartmouth
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penn State Lady Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern Huskies vs. Syracuse Orange
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- Location: Syracuse, New York
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Syracuse
- TV: ACC Network X
Towson Tigers vs. Liberty Lady Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
How to Watch Towson vs. Liberty
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies vs. Wichita State Shockers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
- Location: Wichita, Kansas
How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Wichita State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. SMU Mustangs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- Location: Dallas, Texas
How to Watch UAPB vs. SMU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls Colonels vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mitchell Center
- Location: Mobile, Alabama
How to Watch Nicholls vs. South Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
