Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Columbia County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Columbia County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Augusta High School at Lakeside High School - Evans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Evans, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community Christian Academy at Curtis Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
