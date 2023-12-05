When the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Dante Fabbro light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

Fabbro's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

