Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Effingham County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast Bulloch High School at Effingham County High School