Tuesday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) matching up with the Mercer Bears (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-54 win, as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets dropped their most recent outing 80-72 against Nebraska on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 77, Mercer 54

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets picked up the 78-75 road win on November 16.

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 100) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 156) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on November 6

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 257) on November 19

91-56 at home over Furman (No. 297) on November 11

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64 FG%

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (108th in college basketball) and give up 60.3 per outing (113th in college basketball).

