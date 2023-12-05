The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -5.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 combined points twice this season.

Georgia Tech's outings this season have a 145.5-point average over/under, equal to this game's total.

Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech has come away with two wins in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Yellow Jackets have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Georgia Tech has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 4 66.7% 71.6 144.3 70.9 143.7 149.5 Georgia Tech 2 33.3% 72.7 144.3 72.8 143.7 146.2

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets put up just 1.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allow (70.9).

Georgia Tech has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 3-3-0 1-2 3-3-0 Georgia Tech 3-3-0 2-1 2-4-0

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Georgia Tech 13-4 Home Record 11-6 1-10 Away Record 3-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

