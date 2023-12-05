Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, we've got you covered here.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sugar Hill Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duluth High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dacula High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Creek High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattahoochee High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at Killian Hill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr. High School at Collins Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
