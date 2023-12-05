When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

Lauzon has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

Lauzon averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

